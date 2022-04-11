New Port Richey police: Gunman shoots into car with 2 women, 2 children inside

Police Chief Kim Bogart says the children were not hurt. A search is underway for the alleged shooter.

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A man opened fire on a car with two women and two children sitting inside, injuring the two women, the New Port Richey Police Department said.

The shooting happened just after 2 p.m. when "a disturbance" occurred between several people in the area of River Road and Veterans Drive, according to a spokesperson for the police department.

Officers said there were several people sitting in a car when a man standing outside of the car reportedly pulled out a .45-caliber handgun and began shooting at the people inside. The alleged shooter has been identified as 19-year-old Emmanuel Lewis Jr.

One woman was shot in the arm and the other was shot in the back, according to the Chief Kim Bogart. The two children were not harmed. Both women were sent to a nearby hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Lewis walked away from the scene headed northbound on River Road after the shooting. The 19-year-old is 5-feet, 11-inches, with a medium build, police said. He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, dark-colored shorts and dark-colored slides. He also has standing dreads, also known as wicks, with red tips.

Police said the shooting appears to be domestic in nature and was not random. The public should consider Lewis armed and dangerous, authorities say.