SPRING HILL, Fla.—A man was airlifted after he was severely burned when he came in contact with a high-voltage power line Sunday, Pasco County Fire Rescue officials said.

Crews said the man was working on a lift trimming trees in a bucket truck at the 18000 block of Skinner Drive in Spring Hill when he came in contact with the power line.

Fire Rescue officials said he was conscious and breathing when he was airlifted from the scene.

