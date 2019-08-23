HUDSON, Fla. — While no new holes were reported by Pasco County Emergency Management Friday in Hudson’s Lakeside Woodlands Community, the size of the 36 holes in the area continued to grow slowly.

A county spokesperson said sloughing along the edges of some of the holes accounted for most of the growth in size.

Meanwhile, geophysical engineers hired by the neighborhood homeowner association were back on-site Friday collecting more data with ground-penetrating radar.

A section of road remains closed near the largest of the holes, which sit near a retention pond. County leaders said they were waiting for the complete results of the underground survey before deciding what to do with the closed stretch of road.

Meanwhile, neighbors said they are worried.

“Had I known what we’re on top of, what these homes were built on top of, I wouldn’t have bought here,” Barbara Geren said on Thursday. Her home, which she just bought in January, sits across the street from the largest hole and just outside the road closure.

“I am terrified,” she added. “The first couple of nights I didn’t sleep well because I can see these holes from my kitchen window. My kitchen window is on the side of that door, and I can actually watch the holes, how it goes. And every time it rains I cringe. When I hear the weather report and it’s going to rain, I cringe because these are going to get larger and you’re going to see more and more of these happening.”

