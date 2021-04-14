WWE Superstar Titus O'Neil helps unveil new innovation lab at Gulf Middle School

O'Neil is known throughout Tampa Bay for his philanthropic work in local communities and schools.

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — On Wednesday, WWE Superstar Titus O'Neil visited Gulf Middle School to help unveil a new innovation lab that will "provide opportunities for students to learn and play in a safe and fun environment during and after school."

This isn't the first time the larger-than-life wrestling personality has given back to Pasco County Schools, according to the district.

Thaddeus Bullard, as O'Neil is known when he's not wrestling, and his foundation proposed a partnership with the school district to create two innovation labs -- one at Gulf Middle School and another at Pasco Middle School.

The Bullard Family Foundation partnered with Skanska and Microsoft to provide all equipment, furniture and electronics for the lab, a release from the district said.

Titus O'Neil is known for his philanthropic work throughout Tampa Bay area communities and schools, including past work with Hillsborough County Schools.

You can watch O'Neil unveil the innovation lab to students here.

Recently, O'Neil was honored with WWE's 2020 Warrior Award, which recognized him for his philanthropic work.

He sat down virtually with 10 Tampa Bay Brightside Anchor Jabari Thomas to discuss the honor and his continued charitable work. You can watch the extended interview here.