NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla — While investigators try to figure out how the fire started, Henry McCue is left to figure out what to do next.

The 90-year-old WWII veteran made it out of his New Port Richey home on Tuesday with just the clothes he was wearing—a jacket and jeans—as it burned to the ground.

“I didn’t even have a pair of shoes,” McCue said. “A guy gave me a pair of shoes.”

McCue said he was sitting in his mobile home when he smelled smoke coming through the open window. When he looked outside he says he saw flames coming from underneath.

He could only stand and watch his home of 23 years burn as firefighters tried to keep the flames from spreading to neighbors. At least one other home was damaged.

“That’s everything that he owns right there,” said neighbor Eric Beck. “And he had crazy ball card collection – worth thousands. It’s all gone.”

This is what's left after fire tore through Henry McCue's New Port Richey mobile home Tuesday. The 90-year-old WWII veteran says everything he owned was inside.

McCue says he might not have clothes, his wallet or anything else but he’s grateful to have a place to stay—at a friend’s house nearby. He wonders, though, why it happened—and what’s next.

“I need help,” McCue said.

He says he’s most concerned about clearing his property and fixing the damage to his neighbor’s house. He just doesn’t know how he’s going to do it because he said he doesn’t have insurance.

McCue’s neighbors hope the community steps I to help get him back on his feet.

“He could probably use just about everything,” Beck said. “I’ve already texted my church and some of my church members.”

Investigators say they’re still working to determine a cause.

