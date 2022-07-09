Missing teen last seen early Saturday morning in Wesley Chapel

The 17-year-old has a nose piercing and was last seen wearing black basketball shorts.

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — Pasco County Sheriff's Office deputies are currently searching for a teen missing out of Wesley Chapel.

Xavier Peruyero, 17, was last seen around 1 a.m. on Saturday in the Lexington Oaks area of Wesley Chapel. He was wearing black basketball shorts, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies describe Peruyero as 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing approximately 140 pounds with brown eyes and blonde/brown hair. Deputies also say he has a nose piercing.