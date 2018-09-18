NEW PORT RICHYE, Fla. -- Pasco County deputies, with the help of a K-9, arrested a New Port Richey man who they say tried to kidnap a baby.

Kevin Wilson, 24, is accused of trying to kidnap an infant Monday morning from a home in New Port Richey.

Investigators say the baby's mom let him climb in through a second-story window but later told him to leave. He did not and tried to take the baby girl, deputies say.

"You'll never see her again," the arrest affidavit claims he said.

Law enforcement said Wilson let the baby go after the mother's uncle confronted him with a gun in the front yard.

The baby suffered minor scratches to her right arm.

Wilson drove away but crashed the vehicle and ended up running into the woods behind the McDonald's at Ridge Road and Moon Lake Road.

Nearby schools were placed on lockdown while aviation and K-9 units tracked him down.

Wilson is charged with interference with custody, child neglect and violation of a pre-trial release agreement.

