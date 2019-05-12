DADE CITY, Fla — Sure, it’s been a bit chilly for the last few days – but you don’t need a 10News meteorologist to tell you it’s probably not going to snow in Tampa Bay anytime soon.

But soon, we'll be able to go snow tubing.

Snowcat Ridge just broke ground on Saint Joe Road in Dade City next to TreeHoppers Aerial Adventure Park. Both parks are owned by Point Summit, which operates several more.

Point Summit says Snowcat Ridge will bring winter sports and frigid family fun to the area in November 2020, and it will stay open up to 120 days a year – weather depending.

Anything over 80 degrees is too hot to keep the park’s 60-foot-tall, 400-foot-long tubing hill covered with fresh powder.

Riders will be able to go solo, tandem – or on a big tube with five other people.

A "snow dome" at the bottom will be filled with snow for making snowmen and snow angels – and feature a kid-sized tubing hill too.

Snowcat Ridge groundbreaking event on 12/5/2019 in Dade City, Fla.

10News WTSP

RELATED: Plans for snow park get approved in Pasco County

RELATED: 12 Christmas light displays to see this year around Tampa Bay

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter