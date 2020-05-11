x
Pasco County

1 taken to hospital after train hits car in Zephryhills

Florida Highway Patrol says the crash happened overnight.
Credit: AP Images

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — One person was taken to the hospital after a train and car collided early Thursday morning. 

Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened at CR-54 and Lumberton Road in Zephryhills around 1:20 a.m.

Troopers said the scene was clear by 3:30 a.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

 

