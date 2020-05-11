1 taken to hospital after train hits car in Zephryhills

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — One person was taken to the hospital after a train and car collided early Thursday morning.
Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened at CR-54 and Lumberton Road in Zephryhills around 1:20 a.m.
Troopers said the scene was clear by 3:30 a.m.
This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
What other people are reading right now:
- 2020 Election Results | Get live results from 10 Tampa Bay
- 'Why can’t these states be more like Florida?': Gov. DeSantis praises his battleground states' election response
- Florida votes to increase the minimum wage to $15: Here are the possible pros and cons
- Tampa Bay remains in cone of Tropical Storm Eta; still nearly 1,000 miles away in Central America
- Police: Man makes threats on YouTube to kill Trump supporters, Florida politicians
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter