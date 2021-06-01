x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Pasco County

Women taken to hospital after car crashes into her

Crews said she was listed as a trauma alert and a medical helicopter was dispatched
Credit: AP Images

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — A woman was taken to the hospital after a crash in Zephyrhills. 

Pasco Fire Rescue said a car hit her Wednesday morning at the 4000 block of Autumn Palm Drive. 

Crews said at the crash there was a woman listed as a trauma alert and a medical helicopter was on its way. 

This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates. 

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter