Person killed in targeted shooting at Pasco County park: deputies

Families were at the Samuel Pasco Athletic Park at the time of the shooting, according to a 10 Tampa Bay employee.

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — A search is underway for at least one person who shot and killed another at a Pasco County park, the sheriff's office said.

It happened Saturday at Samuel Pasco Athletic Park, according to a Pasco County Sheriff's Office news release.

A 10 Tampa Bay employee said there were families at the park and kids playing football on the fields at the time of the shooting.

Deputies say the person who died was targeted for some unknown reason. It's believed at least one shooter got away in a white, four-door sedan. More information about who deputies are looking for is expected later.

Right now, the sheriff's office says there's no threat to the public because the shooting is believed not to have been random.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

