Zephyrhills High School admin investigate fight involving 14 students, staff

PASCO COUNTY, Fla — Students and staff involved in a fight at Zephyrhills High School during lunch hours on Tuesday are being asked to stay off campus while administrative staff and the Pasco County Sheriff's Office investigate.

Two separate "altercations" involving 14 students co-occurred in the cafeteria and a hallway during the transition of two student groups, Pasco County Schools explained in a news release.

The administration said school security and staff intervened but due to the sheer number of students involved, it made stopping the fight and de-escalating efforts difficult.

Following the fight, the campus was put under controlled campus status until dismissal. This meant movement of students and staff was limited, and no one was allowed to enter or exit the campus.

"Let me be perfectly clear: behavior of this nature will not be tolerated in Pasco County Schools. Every student has the right to a safe and conducive learning environment, and we will take every necessary measure to ensure that this remains the case," Superintendent Kurt Browning said in a statement.