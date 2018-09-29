ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla.—The Zephyrhills Police Department is searching for a missing 15-year-old boy.

Police said Dominic Rogers was last seen Friday night in the area of 11th Street and 13th Avenue in Zephyrhills.

Dominic is six feet tall and weighs 140 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes, police said.

He was last seen wearing no shirt and camo/fatigue pants and has a blue mountain bike with 25-inch tires.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Zephyrhills Police Department at (813) 780-0050 and pick option one.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP