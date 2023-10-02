17-year-old arrested in connection to man's shooting in Zephyrhills

The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the shooting of a 37-year-old man Sunday in Zephyrhills, police said.

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 1 on 9th Avenue, near 3rd and 1st street in Zephyrhills. Police said they were called to the area after getting word a fight led to the 37-year-old getting shot.

The man was taken in "stable" condition to Lakeland Regional Health with non-life-threatening injuries.

On Tuesday, word of the 17-year-old's arrest was sent out. According to police, the teen faces "multiple charges" related to the shooting. Police did not say the teen shot the man.

No other information about the ongoing investigation has been released.