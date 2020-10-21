Two 16-year-olds arrested for having gun at high school in Pasco County

A teacher alerted a school resource officer.

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — Two 16-year-old boys were arrested after Pasco County deputies say they had a gun Tuesday on Zephyrhills High School property.

Detectives say one of the teens brought the 9mm handgun to campus in a backpack, then gave it to the second teen. According to an arrest report, there was one magazine containing 14 live rounds of ammunition.

A teacher alerted the school resource officer. Both teens have been charged with possession of a firearm on school property.

