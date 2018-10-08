A Zephyrhills waitress is accused of making threats toward the West Pasco County Courthouse after a judge denied her motion to lift a no-contact order in another case in which she is listed as the victim.

Jeanie Lynn Bowman, 33, made a public post on Facebook that suggested she would shoot someone, according to an arrest affidavit.

"If anyone needs me, I'll be at the top of a clocktower eliminating problems," investigators say she posted shortly after Circuit Judge Mary Handsel ruled against her oral motion on Aug. 1.

The post was later updated to say: "Searching for one within sniping range of the courthouse, open to suggestions," according to the affidavit.

Bowman then allegedly wrote about drinking herself to death.

"Well it's that or homicide, so yeah...cheers," she said, according to investigators.

Authorities said they obtained jail calls made between Bowman and an inmate. According to the affidavit, those phone calls included Bowman making disparaging comments about Judge Handsel -- including knowing where Handsel's daughter plays softball and admitting she posted the comments on Facebook.

The affidavit said, in an interview, Bowman apologized for making the comment and said she was not really going to carry out the threat.

She was arrested and charged with making written threats to kill or do bodily harm.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP