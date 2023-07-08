The plaintiff saw David Renner die while she was sitting aboard the airplane.

SAN ANTONIO — An airplane passenger who witnessed a ground crew worker as he was fatally ingested into a jet engine is suing the company that employed him after she experienced post-traumatic stress over the incident.

David Renner died June 23 at the San Antonio International Airport. His death was ruled a suicide.

The plaintiff in the lawsuit had boarded Delta Airlines Flight 1111 and was seated on the same side of the plane as the jet engine where Renner's death took place. She was looking out the window when he advanced toward the "ingestion zone" and was killed.

“She feels like she will be forever traumatized as to by what she saw by this and being so close to it," Attorney James Wood said.

The lawsuit seeks damages from Unifi, the company that employed Renner, and from Renner's estate. The damages include intentional infliction of emotional distress. It also states Unifi is liable because of negligent hiring.

Wood claimed Renner had posted online several times alluding to his mental health struggles.

“Any sort of background search on him that was appropriately looked at this person, they should have found warning signs that this might not be the right person that you want to put next to a commercial jet," Wood said.

The lawsuit also includes information from Renner's family regarding his mental health. His brother, Joshua Renner started a foundation as a result of his brother's death called David's Legacy Foundation.

The family of David Renner released this statement regarding the suit:

“We express our sincere consolations to the young lady who witnessed the events that transpired on June 23, 2023. We cannot fathom the emotional and psychological impact of witnessing this tragic event, but hope all who did receive the necessary care to facilitate healing.” - Joshua Renner, David’s Brother.

Unifi released this statement regarding the suit:

Although Unifi Aviation does not typically comment on pending litigation, we believe the claims asserted by Ms. Hill do not have any merit and intend to zealously defend ourselves. We continue to keep David Renner’s family and loved ones in our thoughts and prayers.”

The lawsuit states they are seeking more than a million dollars in damages. Wood said that money would help pay for his client's mental health services.