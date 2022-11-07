‘Patria y Vida!’: Cubans hit the streets to protest lack of change and support

Since protests broke out a year ago, not much has changed. Food is still scarce and the economy is dire, so Cuban Americans in Tampa protest once again.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla. — It's been one year since thousands of Cubans marched to protest shortages of food, medicine and vaccines, and a year since the world marched in solidarity with them.

The worldwide protests broke out in an attempt to fight against the Cuban regime run by President Miguel Diaz Canel.

Since then, not much has changed. Food is still scarce and the economy is dire, so Cuban Americans in Tampa protest once again.

"What July 11th means to me, more than anything is freedom," Felix Carvajal said.

The 22-year-old is from Havana, Cuba, and came to Tampa 11 years ago. He went to every protest at the corner of W. Columbus and N. Dale Mabry last year. Now he's back standing in solidarity again.

"One later we're asking for somebody to hear us because simply put, somebody here in this government is not doing it," Carvajal said. "Nobody's listening to us."

The day Cubans took the streets on the island will stay with him forever. The images people fighting for freedom are tattooed on his body.

"All of this to me is a voice for those that are in Cuba and have nothing," Carvajal said.

The crowd is full of people just like him. They come together as a reminder the Cuban people aren't tired.

"I feel like if I am free, I should fight for those that are not free," Brenna Amores said.

She's another voice for freedom. The fact that Cubans still have to fight against the regime isn't surprising.

"Since the 11th of last year we've seen the increase of immigrant people risking their lives to come to a place of freedom," Amores said.

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol data shows at least 140,000 Cubans came to the nation's borders from the start of the fiscal year in October through May. That's more than the first exodus in 1980 when 125,000 Cubans reached the U.S.

Kateryn boza and her two daughters just got here three months ago after crossing the border.

"I feel free, but I miss everything and I'm waiting for everything to change," Boza said.

She says fighting for her family and friends here is painful. When asked why she cries, she says it just hurts, but she knows her daughters will have a better future.

That's why the crowd stands together a year later for basic human rights and life