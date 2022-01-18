Peak Surf Park hopes to make a splash in the Tampa Bay area

The 30-acre adventure and outdoor surf park will offer experiences for both beginners and experts.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Surf enthusiasts and beginners alike could soon be able to catch a wave without having to head to Florida's shoreline.

Peak Surf Park, offering a "surf lake experience," has its eye on the Tampa Bay area as the home of its plans for a 30-acre, action-packed recreational park.

Founder Tony Miller says he hopes to have property secured for the park in the coming months with sites in Pinellas and Hillsborough County being evaluated.

While the park's main focus will be the waves (more on that later), there's a lot more that Peak Surf Park plans to offer future guests. The location will also include a "pristine" 1/2 mile beach, restaurants and bars, concerts and events, fitness opportunities and kids camps, among other things.

The "action-adventure park" also has plans for activities that are required to take place on solid ground like skating, biking and climbing.

So, back to the waves. Miller says the park is working with Surf Lakes out of Australia on the technology that will create ocean-like waves in its surfing lagoon.

The technology is able to create waves for all skill levels to be able to get in on the action at the same time, according to Miller. The central wave device even has the ability to be adjusted to create small and large waves, as well as overhead for competitions.

"People might think this is just for hardcore surfers. The hard cores will have incredible waves, but so will our first-timers. Compare it to a snow park... there will be green, blue and black runs (waves) for any skill type to have fun and progress their abilities," Miller wrote in an email to 10 Tampa Bay.

The cost of surfing will be hourly and "very competitive" with similar wave parks already operating. Miller says his hope is for the park to be accessible to the entire community.

While Peak Surf Park hopes to make waves in the Tampa Bay area it will be a while before guests will be able to hang ten at the park. Miller says depending on the land and permitting approvals it's likely to take two to three years before the park is open to the public.