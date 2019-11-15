PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A man was sent to the hospital as a trauma alert after being hit by a car Thursday night, Pasco County Fire Rescue said.

Southbound US 19 at Holiday Hills in Pasco County is currently shut down as law enforcement investigates the crash.

The man who was hit remains in "grave condition," fire rescue said.

Fire rescue is asking drivers to take alternate routes and to move over for first responders.

