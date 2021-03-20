Man seriously hurt after being hit by car; all lanes on Gulf to Bay Boulevard closed in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Authorities are at the scene of a crash involving a car and a person that has all lanes closed on a major roadway.
Clearwater Police say the crash occurred just on Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard, just west of Lake Avenue at around 10:00 p.m. They say the man who was struck by a car suffered serious injuries.
As a result, all lanes of Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard are closed as authorities continue investigating.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
