Man seriously hurt after being hit by car; all lanes on Gulf to Bay Boulevard closed in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Authorities are at the scene of a crash involving a car and a person that has all lanes closed on a major roadway.

Clearwater Police say the crash occurred just on Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard, just west of Lake Avenue at around 10:00 p.m. They say the man who was struck by a car suffered serious injuries.

As a result, all lanes of Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard are closed as authorities continue investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.