Pediatric cancer patients find respite at Florida Aquarium

The kids got to learn about a variety of sea animals.

TAMPA, Fla. — A group of 40 local kids fighting cancer found respite Friday at the Florida Aquarium.

The trip, organized by the 1Voice Foundation, offered the kids and their caretakers an opportunity to see and learn about animals such as rays, moon jellies, pufferfish, dolphins and so forth.

The visit was organized by 1Voice Nation which is slated to open the United States's first school for children with cancer in Brandon, Fla.

As part of The Florida Aquarium’s stated mission, the non-profit strives to entertain, educate and inspire stewardship of the natural environment. Student field trips are one meaningful way we fulfill that mission, the aquarium said.