Pediatric cancer patients find respite at Florida Aquarium

TAMPA, Fla. — A group of 40 local kids fighting cancer found respite Friday at the Florida Aquarium.
The trip, organized by the 1Voice Foundation, offered the kids and their caretakers an opportunity to see and learn about animals such as rays, moon jellies, pufferfish, dolphins and so forth.
The visit was organized by 1Voice Nation which is slated to open the United States's first school for children with cancer in Brandon, Fla.
As part of The Florida Aquarium’s stated mission, the non-profit strives to entertain, educate and inspire stewardship of the natural environment. Student field trips are one meaningful way we fulfill that mission, the aquarium said.
What other people are reading right now:
- Florida reports more than 100,000 new COVID-19 cases in weekly report
- Police: Driver arrested in crash that killed baby girl, 16-year-old boy in St. Pete
- Gov. DeSantis signs executive order ensuring parents can choose if their kids wear masks
- Disney requiring all salaried, non-union hourly employees to be fully vaccinated
- CDC document warns delta variant appears to be as contagious as chickenpox
- Time to buy school supplies: Here's how to save big
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter