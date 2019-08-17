ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — After days of relentless rain, some roads in Tampa Bay look more like lakes. In Shore Acres, people are having a hard time getting around because certain intersections are completely underwater, like Venetian Boulevard Northeast.

They are not alone. People who live along River Drive in Valrico have been flooded since Wednesday. And, to get to work, they've had to get creative.

“The past few days now, since Wednesday, we’ve been canoeing in and out of here. So it’s about four-feet deep down there on that corner down there. But it ain't no fun at all," Andrew Price, who canoed with his lunch in his lap to work, said.

In downtown St. Petersburg, people who live at 930 Central experienced major flooding issues with their parking garage. They said there have been consistent issues as we continue to get pounded with rain.

“About two weeks ago when we had this storm, there were a lot of buildings downtown that flooded, ours included. We had flooding in the garage, probably up to my knees. I came home from work, the elevators were out, everything was shut down," Carey Hooper said “So the garage, same thing today, probably about three feet of rain, and cars flooded.

To help protect people with homes, some counties are offering free sandbags throughout the weekend. In Tampa, residents can pick up 10 bags after providing proof that they live there. A drivers license or utility bill are great options.

There are flood watch warnings still in place for Pasco, Citrus and Hernando counties until 8 p.m. Saturday.

