ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Patricia Ford has lived here a decade and says the intersection of Appian Way and Snell Isle Boulevard. has always been a problem spot, but she's never seen flooding like this here.

"People have been rescued from their cars, it's been up to the doors, it's unusual," Ford said.

She says in the past couple weeks, her family saw a guy climb out of his car when it stalled in the floodwaters.

"My husband and son saw him getting out through the window because the water was halfway up the car," Ford told 10News.

Another neighbor sent us pictures of the fire department coming to rescue a couple from their car. The fire department had to bring a boat to get them to safety.



While the floodwaters here are receding, people in the area say it can accumulate quickly when it starts raining. They say one problem is that people drive too quickly through here and their garages get sprayed.

As Ford reflects on what could be causing this, she thinks it isn't clear.



"I don't know if it's the tide, or the water they're working on, the new sewer system, but it seems to be worse," she said.

We reached out to the mayor's office who said that the city hasn't changed anything. They say St. Petersburg is experiencing heavy rains, and that Shore Acres is particularly prone to flooding.

