Protected gopher tortoises are becoming targets in Florida, at least according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The FWC renewed its call Friday for tips in two recent gopher tortoise death investigations.

As 10News reported earlier this week, one of those cases involves a driver who Pinellas County Sheriff's deputies say intentionally ran over a tortoise outside San Jose Elementary School in Dunedin.

The other case happened earlier this month in Nassau County, where a tortoise was found shot. It later died of its injuries.

Gopher tortoise shootings are not unprecedented.

In September, 10News told you about one that was shot and killed in Venice, Florida.

As a threatened species, it is illegal to kill or harass gopher tortoises, their burrows or their eggs, according to state law.

If you have any information about these cases, please report it to the Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922. You may remain anonymous and could be paid a reward.

