TAMPA, Fla. — Dozens gathered along Bayshore Boulevard as walkers, runners and outdoor enthusiasts passed by to remember a jogger hit and killed by a truck.

Advocacy groups including Take Back Bayshore, Keep Bayshore Beautiful and Walk Bike Tampa were there, all with the same mission.

“It’s time for this street to change," announced Alexander Engelman to the crowd.

Attendees joined shoelaces together to close down Bayshore for a couple of minutes. They were all connecting back to the point where Thursday’s accident occurred.

A golf friend, Bill Josey, described the jogger as one-of-a-kind.

“One of those rare people who always had a smile on his face and never had a bad word to say about anyone. There’s not too many like that.”

With multiple advocacies and interest groups present, they rallied behind common goals: To honor the family affected and advocate for change on Bayshore.

“The time is now. We can’t afford another death. I walk every day with my 4-year-old and 6-year-old on this street. And, no one should feel in danger when walking on our most valuable community resource," said Engelman.

Advocates are hoping for a big change.

“What I’d like to see is weekend closure, to vehicular traffic, at least on the waterside lanes. Let’s remember that this is a public and community resource. And I’d like to see a long-term design plan that makes a true linear park here,” said Engelman.

