FHP: 1 person arrested after street racing on Gandy Bridge

Troopers say the drivers hit a peak speed of 108 before slowing down.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A 31-year-old man was arrested for street racing on the Gandy Bridge early Sunday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Ryan Allen was arrested after troopers caught him and a 17-year-old driver racing on the Gandy Bridge headed toward Tampa.

FHP says Allen was driving a Dodge Charger and the teen was driving a Hyundai Genesis Coupe. The pair begin to "roll-race" from about 45 mph to over 100 mph. Troopers say the vehicles hit a peak speed of 108 before slowing down.

The 17-year-old driver won the race, but both drivers were pulled over. The teen was given a criminal citation for racing on highways but was not jailed.

Allen was taken to the Pinellas County jail but has since bonded out.

Both Pinellas and Hillsborough Counties have been trying to crack down on illegal street racing.

The St. Petersburg police have been ramping up its response to street racing after the death of a 13-year-old, who police say was hit and killed by a motorcycle going more than 100 mph at an illegal race.

In late April, St. Pete police arrested over 69 people in a massive street racing bust. Authorities said they hoped it would serve as a wake-up call to people considering participating in any future illegal events.