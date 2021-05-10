1 person in custody after deadly shooting at Orlando immigration services building

Police have not provided details on any of the fatalities

ORLANDO, Fla. — Police say they are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Monday morning at an immigration services building in Orlando.

Authorities warned on Twitter that there was a heavy police presence around 10:45 a.m. at the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services building.

Around 45 minutes later, investigators said there was one person in custody. Details on any of the fatalities were not provided by authorities.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

ACTIVE INVESTIGATION: OPD is working a shooting at the 5400 block of S Semoran Blvd (USCIS Building). There is heavy police presence in the area between Semoran & Commander, north of Hoffner Ave. Media, use the plaza's parking lot near the Ana G Mendez campus. More to follow. pic.twitter.com/NZk8W8kffO — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) May 10, 2021