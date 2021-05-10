x
1 person in custody after deadly shooting at Orlando immigration services building

Police have not provided details on any of the fatalities
ORLANDO, Fla. — Police say they are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Monday morning at an immigration services building in Orlando.

Authorities warned on Twitter that there was a heavy police presence around 10:45 a.m. at the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services building. 

Around 45 minutes later, investigators said there was one person in custody. Details on any of the fatalities were not provided by authorities.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

