1 person dead after Vixen Club shooting Saturday morning

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police officers responded to the scene of a shooting at approximately 5:05 a.m. Saturday morning at the Vixen Club, 1715 N 50th Street.

When arriving at the scene, authorities found a man lying in the road.

The 33-year-old man was suffering from gunshot wounds and was transported to a nearby hospital. He later died from his injuries.

Officials say this shooting doesn't appear to be a random act.

More information will be provided later as the investigation progresses.