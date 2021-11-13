Person killed after entering lane of pickup truck in Largo

Westbound lanes of East Bay Drive are shut down at this time.

LARGO, Fla. — All westbound lanes of East Bay Drive near Fulton Drive in Largo were shut down due to a crash Friday night.

Around 10 p.m., Largo police responded to a crash between a pickup truck and a person walking in the area.

According to authorities, the person entered the lane nearest the curb of westbound traffic on East Bay Drive and was hit by the pickup truck.

Police say the person was pronounced dead at the scene.