NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A vehicle was on its side, hanging halfway off a bridge in Pasco County, emergency crews said Friday.

Crews managed to recover the vehicle, which went over a guardrail on Seven Springs Boulevard near Riverbank Drive in New Port Richey. The driver was rescued from the dangling vehicle and rushed to the hospital. The driver's condition was not immediately clear.

Seven Springs Boulevard is currently shut down, and officials are urging people to avoid the area.

Pasco County officials have been dispatched to inspect any damage to the bridge.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

