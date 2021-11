Deputies say eastbound roads are closed at Bee Ridge Road and Beneva Road.

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office says a car crash with a person walking along the roadway left the person who was walking in serious condition, Sunday evening.

According to deputies, the collision happened around 7:15 p.m. on eastbound Bee Ridge Road at MacEachen Boulevard. The sheriff's office is assisting the Florida Highway Patrol with the investigation.

