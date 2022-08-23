USDOT Secretary Pete Buttigieg visits Port Tampa Bay following $12.6M federal grant award

Earlier this month, the RAISE funding was announced in part to support the port's operations at the newly expanded Big Bend Channel.

TAMPA, Fla. — U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will be in Tampa Tuesday to mark the recent $12.6 million in federal funding awarded to Port Tampa Bay.

Buttigieg's visit to Tampa kicks off the start of his six-state tour as part of the Biden-Harris Administration's Building a Better America Tour, a release stated.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor, along with U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor, Port Tampa Bay CEO Paul Anderson and other elected leaders will be at Port Tampa Bay to celebrate the $12.6 million in RAISE funding, which is part of President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, a release from the mayor's office explained.

Buttigieg is expected to speak at Port Tampa Bay around 10:30 a.m. He will also be joined by U.S. Deputy Transportation Secretary Polly Trottenberg, a release stated.

Earlier this month, Rep. Castor announced the $12.6 million grant would help fuel what she called "the economic engine that keeps everything running" — Port Tampa Bay.

The federal infrastructure grant will support the port's operations at the newly expanded Big Bend Channel.

The funding will be used to create another berth at the city's satellite facility Port Redwing, Anderson explained at the time. This new docking area will allow a third ship to be worked on concurrently, making the port more efficient at serving large vessels.

According to a release from Buttigieg's team, the federal funding will help create 800 full-time jobs at Port Tampa Bay.