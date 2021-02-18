Pfizer to open multi-functional hub in Tampa

The new facility will be located just north of downtown Tampa in Heights Union.

TAMPA, Fla — Many know Pfizer as the company that developed and delivered one of the COVID-19 vaccines used throughout Florida. Now, it's bringing its life-saving efforts to Tampa Bay.

Global biopharmaceutical company Pfizer has announced plans to open a "global capability" hub in Tampa.

“Tampa is an ideal location for our latest multi-functional hub, which will provide exceptional work experiences for our colleagues and a diverse range of centralized capabilities for Pfizer to deliver its purpose – Breakthroughs that Change Patients’ Lives,” Bill Carapezzi, Executive Vice President of Global Business Services and Transformation at Pfizer, said.

The new facility will be located just north of downtown Tampa in Heights Union, and will include professional services like finance, human resources, digital and sourcing.

Pfizer is following in the footsteps of fellow medical and pharmaceutical companies Bristol Myers Squibb and Johnson & Johnson, which opened centers in Tampa in 2013 and 2015, respectively.

State and local leaders expressed their excitement in welcoming Pfizer to the Tampa Bay area.

“Florida welcomes Pfizer’s decision to expand its presence in Florida and, with it, the opportunity for good-paying jobs,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor added, “Despite the challenges of the past year, Tampa is still one of the most exciting cities in the country and our momentum for attracting new talent and recruiting top corporations hasn’t slowed down. If anything, it has accelerated."

More information on the partnership is available at Pfizer.com.