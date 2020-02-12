x
Man in COVID mask robs CVS in Spring Hill, deputies say

Investigators say they believe he robbed another pharmacy first.
SPRING HILL, Fla. — He's accused of handing a note to the staff. It said he was robbing the pharmacy, deputies say.

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office is trying to find the man who investigators say walked into the CVS at 2077 Commercial Way in Spring Hill and demanded medication while implying he had a weapon. It happened around 8:40 p.m. Tuesday.

He's described as a white man, who is 6-foot-2 and about 260 pounds. He has tattoos that appear to be three curved triangles on the left side of his neck, investigators say.

According to law enforcement, the man was wearing a gray sweatshirt with a black logo. Authorities say he had dark jeans and a beanie with a dark blue COVID mask. He also wore sunglasses with red lenses.

The sheriff's office says it believes he robbed a Walgreen's pharmacy in
Pasco County right before the robbery in Hernando.

Anyone with information that could help law enforcement is asked to call Hernando County Detective Eric Miller at 352-754-6830.

To remain anonymous, tipsters may call Hernando County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-990-TIPS (8477) or click here. You could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.

