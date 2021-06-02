Philippe Park remains closed through Friday as search for black bear continues

The park was closed Tuesday after a park ranger spotted the animal.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — As the search for a black bear continues in Pinellas County, the park where the animal was spotted will remain closed through Friday.

Philippe Park was closed Tuesday after a ranger spotted a black bear that

had previously been seen in Safety Harbor.

Pinellas County deputies, park staff, and members of the Florida

Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission plan to reopen the park on Saturday, June 5 but are continuing to secure the area for now.

The public is asked to continue avoiding the park area.

Local leaders say, to the best of their knowledge, this would be the first black bear sighted in Philippe Park. However, bear sightings during this time of the year are not uncommon, according to the FWC. It adds that young bears are leaving their family unit to look to establish an area of their own. The transient bears involved are usually around 18 months old and weigh around 150 pounds, the FWC says.

Officials with FWC believe this bear was first spotted in Hernando County then traveled to Pasco County. Just this week the bear was spotted in a Palm Harbor Community before making its way into Philippe Park.

Officials are trying to get the bear to move out of the area on its own. If not, they may relocate the bear.

If you do encounter a bear at close range, the FWC says you should not run. Instead, you will need to stay upright, speak to the bear in a calm and assertive voice and slowly back away while leaving the bear with an escape route.

To report a "human-bear" conflict you can contact the FWC's Southwest Regional Office at 863-648-3200.

This bear was captured on home video near Curlew and Countryside early Saturday, then made its way south to near the Countryside Recreation Center and Misty Springs condos. It was gone, or hiding, when our officers arrived. This morning, the bear was spotted in Philippe Park. pic.twitter.com/Wn2kjqjxTq — Clearwater Police Department (@myclearwaterPD) June 1, 2021