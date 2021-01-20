Administrative phone lines down at Largo Police Department

x
There's another number to call if you have a non-emergency. Otherwise, dial 911.
LARGO, Fla. — Largo Police say the department's administrative phone lines are currently out of service. 

Police say if you need to contact the department for non-emergencies, you're asked to call the following number and extensions. 

Call 727-587-6740 at these extensions: 3425, 3423, 3212, 3214.

This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

