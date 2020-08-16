Photo of Center Grove High School crowded hallways cause concern

Center Grove Community School Corporation has confirmed two positive cases in its high school and elementary school.

GREENWOOD, Ind — As more schools reopen, pictures of crowded hallways are popping up on social media and causing concern among students, teachers and parents.

Numerous schools in Indiana have already announced COVID-19 cases in the classroom.

Most recently in Greenwood, Center Grove Community School Corporation has confirmed two positive cases in its high school and elementary school after starting August 12.

The district could not confirm whether those cases were from students or staff members.

One Center Grove High School senior, who wanted to remain anonymous, said she doesn’t feel safe in the school especially during passing periods.

She is currently doing in-person learning because she is unable to do virtual learning due to personal reasons.

“We are required to wear masks. However, I do see a lot of students take them off and I don’t see a lot of repercussions for taking them off,” she said.

A photo of a crowded hallway during Center Grove High School’s passing period was shared on social media the other day. Many of the students in the photo were wearing masks but there was very little room to move or even practice social distancing.

The district said, “Center Grove has mandated face coverings in all schools and our students have been great about complying with that mandate. Center Grove High School’s passing periods are five minutes, and as a result, students do not meet the definition of ‘close contact.’”

According to the CDC, close contact is defined by at least 15 minutes and within six feet.

“There is also a lot of anxiety. Everyone is so on edge because no one knows who is going to get it next,” the student said. “There is going to be another case. It’s not a matter of if, it’s a matter of when and who.”

She said many students are worried about bringing the virus home to high-risk family members.

“If you don’t care about getting sick, that’s one thing, but at the same time, you could be putting a lot of other people at risk,” she said.

Center Grove Community School Corporation has taken steps to protect students including providing face masks, sanitizing stations, smaller class sizes and a three-step cleaning process in all school buildings.