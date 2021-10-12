Photos: Historic cannonball found near St. Augustine

The cannonball was located in about four feet of wet sand. It was eight to nine inches in diameter and about 60-70 pounds.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A normal day at the beach ended with a historic discovery for a St. Augustine man.

Craig ONeal said he came across his first cannonball while he was detecting at the beach, just north of St. Augustine.

The cannonball was located in about four feet of wet sand. It was eight to nine inches in diameter and about 60-70 pounds, ONeal said.

In a Facebook post, he explained that he was not sure what era the cannonball came from.

He went to explain that he was unsure what to do with it at first and was conflicted about whether or not he should take it home.

When ONeal contacted police they responded to the area with a bomb squad and removed the cannonball from the beach.

They told him that there's a good chance it still had powder in it and was not safe.