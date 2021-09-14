Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival returns to Clearwater Beach April 2022

The 17-day festival's theme this spring is "SANDimals, An Animal Adventure."

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater's famous sugar sand masterpieces are returning this upcoming Spring. The Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival is slated to begin April 8, 2022, and last for 17 days.

After being canceled in 2020 and 2021, host, Visit St. Pete Clearwater, is excited to announce the event that will showcase sand sculptures, concerts, performers and daily entertainment.

The 2022 theme is "SANDimals, An Animal Adventure" and the festival will run from April 8 to April 24 on Clearwater Beach. During the more than two-week span, 14 world-class artists will craft elaborate sand sculptures from Clearwater's internationally famous sugar sand.

The decision to make it a 17-day festival comes largely from the success of past Sugar Sand Festivals, the Easter holiday and the freedom to give guests a chance to space out their visits as the global pandemic continues.

The festival acknowledges the ongoing pandemic and said they're preparing an event that is "safe and fun for everyone." COVID-19 safety guidelines will be announced closer to the start of the festival.

General admission tickets cost $12 for adults and it's free for children 3 and younger.

Discounted tickets for military personnel, police officers, firefighters, teachers and healthcare workers can be purchased for $10 each on "Frontline Fridays," which are April 8, 15, and 22 during the festival. Be ready to show proof of military and employment status.