TAMPA, Fla. — An airplane had to taxi back to the gate this morning after another pilot said flames began coming out of one of its engines.

United Airlines Flight 588 was scheduled to fly from Tampa to Chicago. The Boeing 737 was lined up with other jets, waiting to take off, when a pilot behind the plane radioed the control tower to report seeing flames in the left engine.

Flight 588 pulled out of line and returned to the gate at Tampa International Airport. Firefighters responded but didn't find a fire.

The passengers were put on another aircraft to Chicago. United maintenance crews are inspecting the plane.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

