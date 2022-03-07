3 injured in shooting at Tampa bowling alley

All three people suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

TAMPA, Fla. — Police are investigating after they say three people were injured in a shooting Sunday night at a Tampa bowling alley.

It happened just after 11 p.m. at Pin Chasers on Armenia Avenue.

Officers say when they arrived, they saw a car speeding away from the area. Police caught up with the car and the two people inside at the St. Joseph's Hospital emergency room.

Both people had been shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to the department.

Police say one of the people had a firearm while another was found in the car.

A third person was found inside the bowling alley and taken to the hospital was a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to police.