ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — There's a new museum coming to St. Petersburg, and its art is more of the coin-operated variety.

The Pinball Arcade Museum will open on Thursday at 2313 Central Ave. in the Grand Central District of downtown.

The person behind the new museum is Andy Kline. He’s tapping into his personal collection of pinball machines and video games and putting 60 of his prized possessions on display for anyone to play.

Starting on Thursday, guests can buy a $12 ticket, and play as many games as they want for as long as they wish.

Kline got into the coin-operated amusement business nearly 40 years ago.

“I started in college, and in my first year, I found another opportunity to get into the business. And I’ve been in the business ever since,” Kline said.

When you walk through the doors of the Pinball Arcade Video Museum, you’ll find games that will take you back into the 1980s and 1990s. Classic arcade games such as Donkey Kong Jr., Stargate, and Ms. Pac Man are just a few familiar names most people would recognize.

And, if you love old television shows or movies, you’ll find pinball machines themed after "Tales from the Crypt" and "Jurassic Park."

Kline said pinball machines are very collectible. The Addam’s Family Pinball Machine is one of his most valuable games.

“When the Addam’s Family Pinball Machine first came out in 1992 it was $2,400. Now, on eBay, it’s sold for $14,00," he said.

“These are all original games from when they were made. I had them in storage for many years,” Kline said. “The hard job was getting them restored, fixed, getting the parts for them and getting them running and working for this place.”

The Pinball Museum is set up as a nonprofit. Kline plans to use the money from the museum to support Odessa Wildlife Rescue and Sanctuary, located in Odessa, Fla. It's home to more than 350 rescued animals.

“I’m an animal lover, more than people,” Kline said.

It takes close to $12,000 a month just to keep the animals fed. Kline hopes the Pinball Museum will bring in enough income to support the care of the animals.

“If there are any more profits left, we’re going to help other nonprofits in the area," he said.

The Pinball Museum will also be used to help local charities.

“I love to give and help other nonprofits raise money. We could use this museum as a venue to bring in money for other nonprofits," Kline said.



