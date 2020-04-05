CLEARWATER, Fla. — After being closed since March to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, Pinellas County's award-winning beaches will finally reopen to the public.
Social distancing guidelines set by the CDC are in place at all beaches.
People must maintain six feet of social distancing and groups of more than 10 are not allowed.
Hundreds of signs will be posted at the beaches reminding people to follow the guidelines. Guidance from the CDC can be found here.
Last week, Pinellas County commissioners voted 6-1 to reopen the beaches. Pinellas County pools were able to open back up last Thursday.
Sheriff Bob Gualtieri says at least 100 law enforcement officers will be out at beach access points.
10News Meteorologist Grant Gilmore says the warmth and sunshine will continue all week long, here in Tampa Bay!
Here’s what you can expect:
- Closed until 7 a.m. daily
- Groups limited to 10 people
- Small groups should not join larger groups
- Everyone should stay six feet apart
- 1,000 signs reminding people of social distancing are in place
- More than 250 additional deputies will patrol the beaches and ensure social distancing guidelines are being followed
- 30 deputies will be on ATVs
- At least one deputy will be positioned at each of the 213 beach access points
- Deputies will be stationed at every public parking lot
- 9 marine units will be out on the water
- Sheriff’s office helicopters will patrol as well
RELATED: Know the rules: Pinellas County beaches reopen Monday
RELATED: What's reopening today in Tampa Bay?
RELATED: What Florida beaches are open? A county-by-county list
What other people are reading right now:
- Gov. DeSantis says reopening can begin May 4, restaurants can open with restrictions
- Polk County nursing home among hardest-hit by coronavirus with 12 deaths
- Tampa-area malls reopening: International Plaza, Westfield centers
- Florida Health quietly releases more specific data on nursing home deaths
- ‘We need it most’: Social Security recipients still waiting for stimulus checks
- Baby killed, 3 kids without seat belts thrown from SUV in South Florida crash
- Hotlines, websites offer the latest on COVID-19
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter