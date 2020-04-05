CLEARWATER, Fla. — After being closed since March to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, Pinellas County's award-winning beaches will finally reopen to the public.

Social distancing guidelines set by the CDC are in place at all beaches.

People must maintain six feet of social distancing and groups of more than 10 are not allowed.

Hundreds of signs will be posted at the beaches reminding people to follow the guidelines. Guidance from the CDC can be found here.

Last week, Pinellas County commissioners voted 6-1 to reopen the beaches. Pinellas County pools were able to open back up last Thursday.

Sheriff Bob Gualtieri says at least 100 law enforcement officers will be out at beach access points.

10News Meteorologist Grant Gilmore says the warmth and sunshine will continue all week long, here in Tampa Bay!

Here’s what you can expect:

Closed until 7 a.m. daily

Groups limited to 10 people

Small groups should not join larger groups

Everyone should stay six feet apart

1,000 signs reminding people of social distancing are in place

More than 250 additional deputies will patrol the beaches and ensure social distancing guidelines are being followed

30 deputies will be on ATVs

At least one deputy will be positioned at each of the 213 beach access points

Deputies will be stationed at every public parking lot

9 marine units will be out on the water

Sheriff’s office helicopters will patrol as well

