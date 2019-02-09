PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A child protection investigation supervisor for Pinellas County has been fired, following her arrest for a DUI.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said deputies pulled a sedan over on U.S. Highway 19 North, just south of Florida 580, around 6:23 p.m. on Sunday, September 1. The car was reportedly driving at excessive speeds and wasn't staying in a single lane.

The driver and only person in the sedan was 37-year-old Samantha Krenek. She identified herself as being an employee for Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies noticed that Krenek seemed impaired. She had bloodshot and watery eyes, and her breath smelled distinctly like alcohol.

Deputies said Krenek agreed to do field sobriety tests but did not do well on them. When she agreed to a breath sample, her BrAC was .283/.286.

Krenek was arrested and charged with one count of Driving Under the Influence. She was taken to Pinellas County Jail without incident.

Krenek was hired by the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office in January 2005. She worked as a child protection investigation supervisor in the Child Protection Investigation Division.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said Krenek was terminated, as is consistent with the Office's standard policy procedure.

