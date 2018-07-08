On Tuesday, the Pinellas County commission took a stand on "stand your ground."

The panel unanimously passed a resolution asking state lawmakers to clarify, and even consider changing parts of the controversial law.

RELATED: Florida's 'stand your ground' law; how we got here

RELATED: What's the difference between 'stand your ground' and self-defense

RELATED: Florida's 'stand your ground' law: How we got here after an argument over a parking spot

RELATED: Take it to the polls: Fight continues to repeal Florida’s 'stand your ground' law

“We all know it’s been a difficult last few weeks in our community,“ said Ken Welch, the Pinellas County commission Chairman.

Welch was asking his fellow board members to send a message to Tallahassee.

“I just think it’s important that we, as the governing body of this county, make a statement. This happened in our community. And we want the legislature to address it,“ said Welch.

The resolution stems from the July 19 shooting death of Markeis McGlockton at the hands of Michael Drejka outside the Circle A market in Clearwater.

Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Brightside Blend Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

“And I think there are so many gray areas that you just - I think clarity in all of this is very important,“ said Pinellas county commissioner Dave Eggers.

Since the shooting, Florida’s stand your ground defense law has, for now, allowed Drejka to remain a free man.

WATCH: Defense attorney Jay Hebert gives take on 'stand your ground'

There have been protests. Marches. Worldwide attention focused on Pinellas County.

“It truly doesn’t send a very good message to our visitors from abroad or anywhere else in the world when they read and hear about these kinds of things,“ said Pinellas Commissioner Janet Long, “

WATCH: Difference between 'stand your ground' and self-defense

The resolution itself supports the call for a special legislative session to re-examine and possibly change Florida’s stand your ground law. It also calls upon the state legislature to clarify what stand your ground was intended to do.

Further, the resolution encourages lawmakers to remove stand your ground protection for people who intentionally provoke a confrontation - then respond disproportionately with the use of deadly force.

“And I think it’s completely reasonable for us to make this request to the legislature,“ said Pinellas Commissioner Charlie Justice.

The resolution is just that. It doesn’t have any legal teeth, and it doesn’t change any local laws.

But it does add Pinellas County’s voice to a growing chorus of those asking the state legislature to revisit the stand your ground law.

And since the shooting happened in Pinellas County, commissioners hope that theirs is a voice which state law makers will hear.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP