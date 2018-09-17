The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office is being credited with saving a Bald eagle.

The eagle was found near a retention pond with what deputies said appeared to be an injured wing.

Deputy Felipez and Sergeant Doyle worked with members of SPCA Tampa Bay to rescue the animal so it could be treated.

The sheriff's office shared photos of the rescue on Monday.

Read more: 'Unbelievable': Bald eagle lands on firetruck's 9/11 flag display

PHOTOS: Pinellas County deputies save Bald eagle from retention pond

Since 1782, the Bald eagle has been the national bird of the United States.

Benjamin Franklin actually opposed the Bald eagle as America's bird -- advocating instead on behalf of the turkey.

Once on the brink of extinction, Bald eagles populations have rebounded in recent years.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP