ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Duke Energy is reporting roughly 1,000 power outages in Pinellas County, as Tropical Storm Nestor approaches Florida's Gulf Coast.
The online outage map is showing the majority of the outages are in the general areas of Clearwater and Treasure Island.
A tornado warning expired at 9:45 p.m., around the time the outages were reported. Duke Energy's website is suggesting most of the power will be restored by early Saturday morning -- ideally around 3:30 a.m.
10News is working to confirm if there was any tornado damage in the greater Tampa Bay area.
Click here for a live outage map.
Click here for live radar from 10News.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
