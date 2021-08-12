Pinellas County sees 15 percent increase in COVID-19 test positivity rate since June

As COVID-19 cases rise, local hospitals and testing sites are feeling the strain.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg City Council met Thursday to discuss the state of the COVID-19 pandemic as Florida continues to hit record-breaking numbers in hospitalizations and cases.

The city presented updated information on a county level. As of Aug. 6, the weekly case increase for Pinellas County reached 5,124. That number is up 961 cases from the previous week's increase of 4,164 reported new cases.

Test positivity rates have also spiked to 18 percent, up 15 percent from June 25.

Local hospitals are also feeling the strain as more people test positive for COVID-19. New hospital admissions are up 29.53 percent in Pinellas County, according to the city. ICU beds used have increased 10.06 percent.

The Pinellas County Emergency Services department said there was no convenient way to track COVID-19 hospitalization of vaccinated verse unvaccinated patients.