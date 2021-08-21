Pinellas County parents push for a mask mandate in schools

Pinellas Safe Schools Coalition members will hold a news conference Monday to get their message to the public.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Some parents in Pinellas County want school officials to mandate masks for everyone inside schools.

On Monday, members of Pinellas Safe Schools Coalition will hold a news conference to get their message to the public.

The head of Pinellas Safe Schools Coalition, Chrissy Krampert, explained in order for kids to be safe in school she believes everyone needs to wear a mask.

“There’s no reason to think everything that worked last year isn’t going to work this year when we’re facing a variant of deeper concern," Krampert stated.

Krampert will speak during the news conference at the Pinellas County School board Monday morning. Her goal is to create change to the current mask policy in place.

"We want an immediate mask mandate for all students. Masks work best when everyone is wearing them," Krampert added.

Krampert believes giving parents the choice to opt out is creating a dangerous environment for the entire community.

Health experts support mask requirements because they explained masks can slow the spread of COVID.

"Last year we saw the kids go back to school with masks and we did not have the issues we’re having now," Doctor Jill Roberts, an Associate Professor of Epidemiology at USF, explained.

On top of masks inside of schools, Krampert said they want quarantine data to be released. Right now, Krampert is concerned that her child could be exposed to COVID and she wouldn't be made aware. She worried for her children's grandparents and other family members who are at risk.